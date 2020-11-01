Kelly’s $4.25 million option exercised by Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have exercised their option on pitcher Merrill Kelly for $4.25 million. The 32-year-old right-hander was 3-2 with a 2.55 ERA in five starts during the pandemic-shortened season. He did not pitch after Aug. 19 because of a nerve impingement in his pitching shoulder. He earned $1,111,111 in prorated pay from a $3 million salary, the second guaranteed season of a $5.5 million, two-year deal. Kelly’s option year carried a $500,000 buyout if it had been declined. Arizona activated Kelly from the 60-day injured list along with right-handers Jeremy Beasley and Corbin Martin.