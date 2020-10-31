 Skip to Content

Phoenix police: 3 teens shot, wounded at party at warehouse

12:14 pm AP - Arizona News

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are trying to piece together the circumstances of an early morning incident in which three teens showed up at hospitals after being shot during a fight at a party at a vacant warehouse. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says police were called by two hospitals Saturday regarding a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who had been shot. Thompson said the 17-year-old boy’s injuries were described as life-threatening and the other two teens had less serious injuries. Thompson said an initial investigation indicates an unidentified person fired multiples at the victims as they were outside the warehouse.

Associated Press

