Phoenix police: 3 teens shot, wounded at party at warehouse

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are trying to piece together the circumstances of an early morning incident in which three teens showed up at hospitals after being shot during a fight at a party at a vacant warehouse. Sgt. Tommy Thompson says police were called by two hospitals Saturday regarding a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man who had been shot. Thompson said the 17-year-old boy’s injuries were described as life-threatening and the other two teens had less serious injuries. Thompson said an initial investigation indicates an unidentified person fired multiples at the victims as they were outside the warehouse.