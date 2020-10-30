Vice president tries to woo voters in liberal Arizona cities

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence held rallies in two Arizona cities on Friday, hoping to woo voters in traditionally Democratic areas ahead of the election. The visits to Flagstaff and Tucson came as both presidential candidates focus on battleground states before Election Day. Pence touched on economy, tax cuts, abortion, religion and military service during his speech Friday in Flagstaff. The counties that include Flagstaff and Tucson supported Hillary Clinton in the last presidential election, but Arizona overall helped send Donald Trump to the White House. Pence and a string of GOP candidates called on Arizona for a repeat this year.