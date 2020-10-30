Tucson police say officer fatally shot suspect in shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police have identified a man fatally shot by an officer during an encounter that occurred an earlier shooting involving another person. The shootings occurred Wednesday in the Midvale Park area near Interstate 19, police said in a statement. The statement identified the man killed as 35-year-old Charles Robert Arviso. Police said Arviso earlier shot at another person’s vehicle during a confrontation and that he then ran toward the Santa Cruz River. Police said officers saw Arviso with a handgun and ordered him to drop the weapon. According to police, Arviso responded by pointing the handgun toward officers, and one officer fired back, hitting Arviso.