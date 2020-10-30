Ex-death-row inmate’s suit tossed over document destruction

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has dismissed a wrongful conviction lawsuit filed by an Arizona woman who spent 22 years on death row in her son’s killing before her conviction was thrown out. Judge Roslyn Silver concluded Debra Milke’s repeated destruction of records in the civil case prevents the true facts from emerging. A Phoenix detective claimed Milke confessed to the 1989 killing of her 4-year-old son Christopher. Milke, whose comments to the detective weren’t recorded, vigorously denied that she confessed to the killing. Seven years ago, an appeals court threw out Milke’s conviction, ruling prosecutors failed to disclose a history of misconduct by the now-retired detective.