Judge rejects Arizona redistricting panel list injunction

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has rejected an effort by Democratic leaders of the Arizona Legislature to halt choices for a commission that will redraw political district boundaries next year while they seek to disqualify two of five independents chosen by a judicial panel as potential commission chairs. The lawsuit was filed last week by House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez and Senate Minority Leader David Bradley. They alleged the state Commission on Appellate Court Appointments put two unqualified independents on a list of nominees for the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Janice Crawford on Thursday ruled they waited too long to ask a court to step in.