Biden returns to Iowa; Trump plays defense in Mich., Wis.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Joe Biden was last in Iowa, his presidential campaign was on the verge of collapse and he was soundly trounced in the caucuses. Biden returns Friday as the Democratic nominee, believing he’s just days away from becoming president-elect. Iowa is among the clutch of Republican-leaning states that Biden is trying to bring back into the Democratic column. Biden also will swing through Wisconsin on Friday while his running mate, Kamala Harris, courts voters in Texas. President Donald Trump is playing defense in Michigan and Wisconsin. Trump and Biden will both be in Minnesota, a longtime Democratic state that the Republican president is trying to flip.