Winter in Arizona forecast to be drier, warmer than normal

PHOENIX (AP) — National Weather Service forecasters say the odds favor the coming winter in Arizona being drier and warmer than normal. The weather service’s long-range outlook said Arizona will enter the winter after experiencing levels of precipitation that were well below normal in most of the state. That dryness has left much of Arizona in extreme drought, with the Phoenix and Tucson desert areas in exceptional drought status. The expected winter weather conditions point toward less grass growth in lower elevations, reducing the prevalence of wildfires in those areas. And spring snowmelt is anticipated to be average or below average, resulting in decreased water storage in reservoirs in 2021.