Vice president appeals to voters in liberal Arizona cities

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is planning two rallies in Arizona on Friday, hoping to appeal to voters ahead of the election. The visits to the Flagstaff and Tucson airports come as both presidential candidates key in on battleground states ahead of next week’s election. The cities are in counties that Donald Trump lost in 2016, but the state as a whole helped send him to the White House. Pence is campaigning despite criticism from health experts who said he should be under quarantine after a coronavirus outbreak in his office. The White House says he’s exempt from quarantine under guidelines for essential workers.