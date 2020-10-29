Tucson police identify suspect who died after shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have identified a man who died after a shooting near Interstate 19. But they say it’s unclear if the man died by suicide or was killed by a police officer. Authorities say shots were fired Wednesday in the Midvale Park area. Police say the suspect fired several shots at another man during a fight, then ran toward the Santa Cruz River. Officers say they saw the suspect in the riverbed with a handgun and gave him numerous commands to drop the weapon. Shots were fired. He was declared dead at the scene and later identified as 35-year-old Charles Robert Arviso.