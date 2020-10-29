Tourism spending in Arizona down by more than 50%

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona tourism officials say the pandemic has led to spending from visitors to plunge by $10 billion when compared to the same time last year. The Arizona Office of Tourism said in a news release Thursday that revenue generated by visitors between January and September is 52% less. Spending nose-dived in March and April when coronavirus-induced shutdowns began and climbed somewhat in May and June. However, spending has since plateaued. Tourism officials worry that spending will not rise in the fall season leading to more losses. They say it’s crucial the tourism industry build consumer confidence with visible face masks and other sanitization procedures.