Navajo Nation accuses farmers of illegally growing hemp

SHIPROCK, N.M. (AP) — The Navajo Nation is suing nearly three dozen people, accusing them of illegally growing hemp or marijuana on the reservation. The lawsuit filed earlier this week in the Shiprock District Court in northwestern New Mexico says the operations are contaminating the tribe’s water, land and other natural resources. It’s the second such lawsuit the tribe’s Department of Justice has filed this year. The tribe does not have a regulatory system for industrial hemp on the vast reservation that spans parts of Utah, New Mexico and Arizona.