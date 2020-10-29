Arizona reports 1,315 additional COVID cases, 13 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Thursday reported over 1,300 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as seven-day rolling averages for new cases, new deaths and testing positivity in the state all rose over the past two weeks. The state reported 1,315 additional cases and 13 additional deaths. According to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press, Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 728 per day on Oct. 14 to 1,036 on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the average for daily deaths increased from 6 to 7.3 and the positivity average went from 7.2% to 9.8%.