Group cancels Tucson Gem and Mineral Show due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The most prominent exhibition of a collection of gem and mineral shows that normally draw thousands of visitors to Tucson every year has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show staged by the Tucson Gem and Mineral Society was scheduled for January 2021. Officials said they wanted to avoid helping spread the coronavirus. Other promoters stage gem and mineral events in Tucson during the same period. In other developments, the state on Wednesday reported 1,044 additional known COVID-19 cases with 14 additional deaths and the Tucson Unified School District has decided to reopen schools for hybrid instruction beginning Nov. 12.