Trump to appeal to Nevada voters from neighboring Arizona

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The presidential campaign is shifting west as President Donald Trump campaigns in Arizona and stages a rally in a town just across the Colorado River from neighboring Nevada. Trump narrowly lost Nevada in 2016 and is looking to deny Democratic challenger Joe Biden, whose campaign has for months eyed once reliably red Arizona as a prime candidate to flip to blue. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will campaign in Arizona a day after making multiple Nevada stops. Both campaigns are trying to project that they are on offense and have the momentum with Election Day looming next week.