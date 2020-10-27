Arizona finds pharmacist to prepare lethal injections

PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in Arizona say the state has found a compounding pharmacist to prepare the drug pentobarbital for lethal injections, moving the state closer to resuming executions after a six-year hiatus. Finding a pharmacist to prepare lethal injections was one of the barriers the state faced since it put executions on hold after a botched execution in 2014. In August, Attorney General Mark Brnovich revealed the state had located a supplier of the drug. As Brnovich revealed that his office had found a pharmacist, Corrections Director David Shinn said his agency had already started the process of obtaining the drug and had found a compounding pharmacist.