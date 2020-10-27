Man accused of murder of man found beaten in Gilbert home

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — A 32-year-old man is accused of first-degree murder in the Oct. 11 death of a 73-year-old man found badly beaten his Gilbert home. Gilbert police arrested Jacob Samia on Monday in the killing of Frank Bernal. Police officers following a blood trail after an attempted break-in at a business in the area found Bernal found unconscious and badly injured. Bernal died at a hospital, and police said their investigation led to Samia, who reportedly had been drinking with other people at a bar before leaving the group. Court records didn’t list an attorney for Samia who could comment on his behalf.