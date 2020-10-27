Cardinals place DL Allen, LB Irving on injured reserve

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have placed defensive end Zach Allen and linebacker Isaiah Irving on injured reserve after a marathon game against the Seahawks. The Cardinals made the moves on Tuesday, two days after a 37-34 overtime victory over Seahawks that saw both teams run more than 80 plays. Arizona was playing its second game in just six days and several players left with injuries, including Allen (ankle), Irving (neck), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring), linebacker Jordan Hicks and running back Kenyan Drake.