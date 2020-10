Arizona reports 1,157 additional virus cases, 16 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Tuesday reported 1,157 additional known coronavirus cases and 16 additional deaths amid a continuing rise in cases. The state’s total cases rose to 240,122 and 5,891 deaths. As of Monday, 861 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations have ticked up to levels last seen in late August when Arizona was a national virus hotspot. Johns Hopkins University data shows the rolling seven-day averages for cases and test positivity also rose over the past two weeks.