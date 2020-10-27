Anxiety 2020: Voters worry about safety at the polls

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are worried about the Nov. 3 election, an anxiety many haven’t carried during years of largely peaceful displays of democracy. But President Donald Trump has refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power and called for an army of “poll watchers” to monitor the vote. That’s part of what fuels concern that this year could be different. Rising gun sales have contributed to the worry. Elections officials and voting advocates are on high alert, including more training to de-escalate any confrontations. More people have already voted than the 58 million Americans who cast early ballots in 2016.