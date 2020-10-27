 Skip to Content

Agreement ends dispute over threatened Mexican spotted owl

AP - Arizona News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists have reached an agreement with federal land and wildlife managers that will clear the way for forest restoration efforts to resume in the Southwest. A federal court had issued an injunction last year that limited timber activities and restoration projects on national forest lands in New Mexico and Arizona pending the outcome of a battle over the threatened Mexican spotted owl. WildEarth Guardians says the agreement requires federal managers to monitor owl population trends through 2025. Surveys also will be done prior to ground-disturbing activities and known owl habitats will be protected. The agreement applies to all 11 national forests in the two states.

