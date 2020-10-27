2 who died after domestic violence incident in Phoenix ID’d

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have released the name of a man who was fatally shot after a domestic violence incident that left a woman dead and a teenager injured. They say 53-year-old Paul Sarver and 46-year-old Shannon Hersh died while a 13-year-old boy remains hospitalized in critical condition. Police say officers were called out to a neighborhood Sunday night about a fight at a home. When officers arrived, they found the man outside of the house who said he had a gun. Police said the man then pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers, who opened fire. The man later identified as Sarver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers went inside the house and found Hersh and the teenage boy with life-threatening injuries.