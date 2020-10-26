Navajo Nation: No new COVID-19 deaths for 6th day in a row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 76 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths for a sixth consecutive day. The latest figures released Sunday night bring the total number of cases to nearly 11,300 with the known death toll remaining at 574. Tribal health officials said more than 121,000 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started. In that same time, nearly 7,500 have recovered. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.