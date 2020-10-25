Newspaper: Arizona is lax in inspecting school buildings

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona law requires that the School Facilities Board inspect all district school buildings once every five years for building deficiencies and conduct preventive maintenance inspections at 20 randomly selected districts every 30 months. According to the Arizona Republic, the state hasn’t inspected any school buildings since the pandemic started. The Republic reports the agency previously inspected just one school for building deficiencies in three years, even though state law requires regular inspections. After the newspaper reported the agency’s failure to inspect in 2019, the board inspected four districts from August 2019 to February 2020. The lack of action from the state leaves districts largely to fend for themselves in handling building ventilation issues.