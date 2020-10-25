Mistakes cost Seahawks in 37-34 overtime loss to Cardinals

Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson traded long throws and scrambling runs all night, putting on a prime-time show in the desert. When the game got to overtime, it was Murray, heir apparent to Wilson among diminutive quarterbacks, who stood tall. Now, the Seattle Seahawks are unbeaten no more. Wilson threw his third interception of the game in overtime and Zane Gonzalez followed with a 48-yard, second-chance field goal, knocking the Seahawks from the ranks of the unbeaten with a 37-34 loss