Arizona knocks off undefeated Seattle with 37-34 OT victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Zane Gonzalez made a 48-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining in overtime to lead the Arizona Cardinals over the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in a highly-entertaining game that featured 1,091 total yards, multiple huge plays, a few crucial mistakes and — finally — a winner. Seattle led all of regulation until Gonzalez made a 44-yard field goal as time expired to tie it at 34-all. Arizona’s Kyler Murray threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Seattle’s Russell Wilson completed 33 of 50 passes for 388 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.