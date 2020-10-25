AP source: Arizona accused of 5 Level I violations by NCAA

Arizona was accused of nine counts of misconduct, including five Level I violations, in a Notice of Allegations sent by the NCAA last week, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the violations have not been publicly released. The Athletic first reported the violations of citing a letter sent to the NCAA by Arizona’s outside counsel, Paul Kelly. The violations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university and lack of head coach control by men’s basketball coach Sean Miller.