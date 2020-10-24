Johnson jump-starts IndyCar move with online auto retailer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson has a new sponsor for his transition to IndyCar. The online auto retailer Carvana will fund Johnson’s car for his 13 scheduled IndyCar events next season. The seven-time NASCAR champion is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition next month. He needed to find a sponsor for his No. 48 Honda next season and Johnson and his management team courted 44 different prospects. He was able to sell himself to Arizona-based Carvana on Johnson’s digital footprint. With more than 2.6 million followers on his social media account, Johnson can help the 8-year-old company broaden its brand.