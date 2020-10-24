Arizona averages of virus cases, deaths are on the rise

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has seen increases over the past two weeks in rolling seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases, virus-related deaths and the rate of positive results from COVID-19 tests. Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press indicates the rolling average of daily new confirmed cases has risen from 617 on Oct. 9 to 914 on Friday. Meanwhile, the average of daily deaths has increased from 7.6 to 8.4, and the average positivity rate went from 6.5% to 8.9%. The state reported an additional 890 cases Saturday, with four additional deaths. Arizona in the past month has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations, but levels are well below when the state was a hot spot in June and July.