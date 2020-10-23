Giants trade LB Markus Golden to Arizona for draft picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have traded linebacker Markus Golden to the Arizona Cardinals for a sixth-round draft pick in 2021. New York announced the deal Friday, less than 24 hours after losing a heart-breaker to Philadelphia to fall to 1-6. The NFL trading deadline is Nov. 3 and the Giants may be a seller with their chances of making the playoffs slipping. Golden played his first four seasons with the Cardinals before signing with the Giants as a free agent last year. He led New York with 10 1/2 sacks last season but his playing time decreased with the new staff.