Arizona reports 975 additional COVID cases as rise continues

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported an additional 975 known COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. That brings the state’s totals to 235,882 cases and 5,865 deaths. The cases reported by the Department of Health Services made Friday the fourth day this week that the state’s daily case report topped 900. Arizona in recent weeks has seen a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases and related hospitalizations but levels remain well below the thousands of cases reported some days in June and July when Arizona was a national hot spot. The outbreak diminished in August and September as many local governments imposed mask mandates and the state reimposed some business restrictions.