Wilson says Seattle could give Antonio Brown chance to grow

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are the last unbeaten team in the NFC heading into Sunday’s matchup at division foe Arizona. But much of the focus recently has been on a player who is not even on their roster. Rumors continue to swirl about Seattle’s interest in currently suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown. Russell Wilson says he thinks Seattle could handle bringing in the volatile pass catcher once his suspension is over. Wilson says he’s gotten to know Brown and that the culture of the Seahawks locker room could give Brown a chance to grow as a person.