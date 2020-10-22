Phoenix police: Officer wounds man who fired at officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say an officer shot and wounded a man who first fired a rifle at officers after a pursuit that ended when his car crashed. Police said the incident began early Thursday morning when a caller reported gunfire in a car in which the man and the woman were arguing. Police said officers tried unsuccessfully to stop the car when it drove off. The car then collided with another vehicle in an intersection and then crashed elsewhere. According to police, the shooting occurred after the woman got out of the car and ran while yelling for help. No identities were released.