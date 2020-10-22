Driver arrested after fatal wrong-way crash in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after colliding head-on with a vehicle going the wrong way on a Scottsdale freeway. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 25-year-old Nicholas Sajovic was arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. It’s unclear if Sajovic has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf. DPS officials say investigators have not identified the motorcyclist who died in the crash on Loop 101 around 3 a.m. Thursday.