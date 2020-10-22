Cardinals challenge undefeated Seahawks in NFC West showdown

The Arizona Cardinals host the undefeated Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West showdown on Sunday night. The Cardinals are coming off an impressive 38-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” The Seahawks should be rested and prepared because they’re coming off a bye week. Seattle has the league’s best offense, averaging nearly 34 points per game. Arizona’s defense has been among the NFL’s best, giving up less than 19 points per game.