Bucs-Raiders game moved from prime time after COVID-19 test

The NFL has shifted the Las Vegas game against Tampa Bay out of prime time after several Raiders players have been unable to practice this week because of contact tracing from the coronavirus. The game in Las Vegas was originally scheduled to be played at 5:20 p.m. PDT Sunday in the national television window on NBC but now has been moved to 1:05 p.m. PDT in a regional window on Fox. The game between the Seahawks and Cardinals in Arizona has been moved into the prime-time window.