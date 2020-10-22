Arizona courts ready for late Election Day legal wrangling

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top judge is ordering state trial courts in each county to remain open until polls close on Election Day so they can handle last-minute filings in possible election-related cases. Thursday’s order from Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel says the Superior Courts and their clerks’ offices need to remain open and available “to ensure prompt consideration of any legal dispute regarding voting.” Brutinel also ordered the Superior Courts to notify the clerks of the state Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court if they receive an election-related case.