Phoenix Police: Officers fatally shoot 2 brothers at home

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says two officers fatally shot two adult brothers after one of the men pointed a rifle at his brother and officers during an encounter in a home’s backyard. Sgt. Maggie said officers went to the home Tuesday after the brothers’ mother called 911 to report she’d barricade herself in her room because one of her sons was acting strangely and she was afraid. Cox said a rifle and a BB gun resembling a gun were recovered at the residence,. No identities were released, and Cox said police were continuing their investigation.