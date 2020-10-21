New Jersey Devils re-sign restricted free agent Nick Merkley

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed restricted free-agent forward Nick Merkley to a one-year, two-way contract. General manager Tom Fitzgerald says the 23-year-old Merkley would earn $874,125 annually at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level. Merkley is currently playing for a team in Finland, where he has two goals and two assists in seven games. He will rejoin the Devils before the start of training camp. The Devils acquired him in December from Arizona as part of the deal that sent Taylor Hall to the Coyotes. He played in four games with New Jersey.