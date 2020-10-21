Kingman repeals mask requirement imposed to fight COVID-19

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Kingman has joined two other Mohave County cities in repealing a local mask mandate imposed to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. The Miner newspaper reports that the Kingman City Council voted 4-3 on Tuesday to repeal the requirement that people over age 6 wear face coverings when entering places of business. Mayor Jen Miles had extended Kingman’s requirement in late August through 2020, and the council voted 5-2 in September to keep the proclamation in effect through Tuesday pending a review. Miles on Tuesday voted against lifting Kingman’s mandate. Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City lifted their mask mandates last month.