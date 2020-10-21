Judge denies Arizona Dems claim to list of rejected ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge in Arizona has dismissed a claim filed by the Arizona Democratic Party against Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes, also a Democrat, that sought records for people whose mail ballots were rejected before Election Day. The Democrats wanted access to the information so they could help voters fix whatever issue was wrong with their ballot, such as a mismatched signature. Fontes argued producing that list would be too burdensome on his limited staff before Election Day. Arizona law already requires officials to contact voters whose ballots were rejected and give them an opportunity to fix the mistake.