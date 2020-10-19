Navajo Nation reports 14 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials are confirming 14 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death. The figures released Monday night bring the total number of cases to 10,969. The known death toll now is 574. Tribal health officials say 116,676 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,396 have recovered. A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.