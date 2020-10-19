Kennard returns for Cards in 1st game without All-Pro Jones

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are getting pass rusher Devon Kennard back just as they are set to play their first game in 4 1/2 years without All-Pro Chandler Jones. Kennard is active for the Monday night game at the Dallas Cowboys after the outside linebacker missed two games with a calf injury. Dennis Gardeck is active after being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Gardeck had his first two career sacks after Jones’ injury. Dallas linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is returning after missing four games with a broken collarbone.