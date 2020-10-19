Fire danger increases as New Mexico faces hot, dry weather

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico is the latest to join other forests in New Mexico and neighboring Arizona that are all at a high, very high or extreme fire danger rating. Lincoln officials announced the move to the higher rating Monday, as weather forecasters said more hot, dry weather were on tap for the region this week. Forest officials say despite it being late October, multiple fires larger than 1,000 acres have cropped up in the past week, including the Luna Fire in northern New Mexico and the Horse Fire south of Prescott, Arizona.