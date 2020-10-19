Elliott fumbles pair, Cowboys stumble in 38-10 loss to Cards

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — If the Dallas Cowboys are going to win without Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott will have to hang on to the ball. The two-time rushing champion lost two fumbles in the same game for the first time in his career, Andy Dalton threw two interceptions in his first start filling in for the injured Prescott, and the Cowboys never had a chance in a 38-10 loss to Arizona. While Dalton’s interceptions added to the club’s NFL-worst turnover margin of minus-12, Elliott’s miscues were the biggest because they set up the first two Arizona touchdowns.