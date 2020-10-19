Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have cleared the way for linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to return five weeks after breaking his collarbone in the opener. Vander Esch was activated from injured reserve a few hours before a Monday night home game against Arizona. Vander Esch was limited to nine games last season by a neck injury. He started practicing two weeks ago and was a full participant leading up to the Cardinals game.