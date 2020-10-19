Officials seek man accused of voting in 2 states in 2016

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says an arrest warrant has been issued for a 75-year-old man who is charged with voting in two states in the 2016 general election. The state announced Monday that the warrant alleges that Sigmund Boganski, of Maricopa County, Arizona, and New Hampton, New Hampshire, voted in both states four years ago. New Hampshire officials say Boganski knowingly cast a ballot in the state after he had already cast a ballot in Arizona. No phone number for Boganski could be found on Monday.