Demonstration in Prescott shows city struggling with change

PHOENIX (AP) — People in Prescott are happy to tell visitors their city was named Arizona’s first territorial capital because Tucson had briefly been part of the Confederacy. The truth is Prescott has had a long and complicated history with white supremacy and race. Last month, a showdown took place in front of the historic Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott. The Arizona Republic reported that 1,200 Prescott area residents had recently signed onto an ad that ran two full pages in the local newspaper decrying the lack of basic everyday civility on city streets. According to the latest census, Prescott is 91% white.