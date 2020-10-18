Car goes into a Phoenix canal after crash; 3 people rescued

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say three people have been rescued after a vehicle went into a canal in Phoenix. City fire department crews were called to the area around 4 a.m. Sunday about a water rescue. They arrived to find a car overturned in the shallow water. Authorities say three people were trapped inside car, but crews were able to use a 14-foot ladder to get the people out of the water. They were evaluated by paramedics and didn’t need to be transported to a hospital. Authorities say the cause of the crash is under investigation.