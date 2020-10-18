Arizona reports 742 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 742 new confirmed coronavirus cases with three additional deaths. Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Sciences say there have now been 231,149 COVID-19 cases _ with nearly 150,000 coming in Maricopa County _ and 5,827 deaths statewide since the pandemic began. They say Arizona is seeing a slow increase in the average number of coronavirus cases since a decline that lasted through August and September appears to be ending. Arizona was a national hotspot for the virus in June and early July, but numbers began to drop last month. Thursday saw the first daily tally above 1,000 in a month.